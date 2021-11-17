the forgotten photos and the disturbing anecdotes

A few months ago we told you that the best phrases (and the complete script) of the film Taxi Driver (1976) were not written by the great Martin Scorsese (November 17, 1942, New York), but by the screenwriter and filmmaker Paul Schrader. We did a review of the best, in addition to the classic “You talkin ‘to me? [¿Me estás hablando a mí?]”, And we delve into the origins of a project that today seems impossible to us that in its day it would cost so much to set up. Today we return to Taxi Driver to show you some photos of the shoot that you have never seen or simply forgotten, while we remember some behind-the-scenes anecdotes and other preliminaries and consequences of the project. Why do we return to it again and again? First, because this year Scorsese-De Niro-Schrader’s masterpiece has turned 45. And second, because it is one of our favorite films, period.

Let’s start with the protagonist. Scorsese was not always clear that Robert De Niro was going to play the deranged, vigilante, lonely, and insane taxi driver Travis Bickle. At first he opted for Dustin Hoffman, but the protagonist of Tootsie he rejected the role because it seemed like a huge pot life. Years later he confessed his repentance, of course. And Paul Schrader, the screenwriter, didn’t write with De Niro in mind either. What’s more, he did it thinking of another, Jeff Bridges. Luckily it didn’t work either, because just imagining some of the discarded in the skin of Travis makes me want to cry (and not because they lack talent).

Finally a 33-year-old De Niro signed the contract. Few trusted him and even less in the project, whose filming was delayed because the production company, Columbia, thought that the public was not going to connect with this raw and wild story about the sewers of modern life in the city. And suddenly, in that stand by, De Niro receives his first Oscar for The Godfather II. The news fell like a jug of cold water. Instead of rejoicing, producers Julia and Michael Phillips believed that the actor would ask for double the signed cache. What a big guy! Not only did he not ask for more pasta, but he asked: “But when do we start shooting?” Nor did he lose the desire when filming finally started and he was already immersed in another and on the other side of the pond: Novecento by Bernardo Bertolucci, in Italy. As it did? Flying to New York on weekends to get into a 15 hour cab and drive through the dirtiest and most marginal neighborhoods of the city. I was not interpreting. He had taken his license and was lowering the flag like just another taxi driver, because then few on the street recognized him. Rumor has it that one night an actor did recognize him, but did not say anything to him because he thought that with the acting profession he was not making ends meet and by driving he would complete his salary.

For the role of Betsy, the aide to Senator Palantine, there were also category candidates: Meryl Streep, Susan Sarandon, Farrah Fawcett, Mia Farrow … Cybill Shepherd finally got the hang of it. They say that because of her sweetness and her infinite curves, although at this point we cannot imagine another woman who better interpreted ‘the object of desire’ of the psychopath Travis. Then on set there was zero chemistry between De Niro and her. Scorsese didn’t get on very well with her either, although the on-screen result was magnificent.

For the committed role of adolescent prostitute Iris, Scorsese engaged the then very young Melanie Griffith. But her mother, actress Tippi Hedren, who has always been a gun to take, said she was not kidding. That’s when he turned to Jodie Foster. He was 12 years old, he had worked with her in Alicia no longer lives here And, although the artist’s mother put a thousand obstacles in the way, in the end she convinced her by hiring her older sister, Connie Foster, 19, for the tricky scenes.

We could spend a few days remembering anecdotes and gossip about the filming of Taxi Driver and its consequences, which for a reason is one of the best Martin Scorsese films, but it can’t be. So we will close this time with a very real chapter: the one starring John Hinckley Jr, an American citizen who became famous for trying to assassinate the then president of the United States, Ronald Reagan, in March 1981. When he was arrested, he confessed that I’d been obsessed with the movie and Jodie Foster for a long time. That was, he said, the only way he could think of to get the young interpreter’s attention.