The first trailer for ‘Finch’, the Apple TV + movie, with Tom Hanks

Apple TV + released the trailer for Finch, the science fiction film with which he aspires to enter different cinematic discussions. It is the first feature film developed by the company, which comes from adding several Emmys through Ted lasso. In that sense, Finch, with Tom Hanks, is presented as a step forward within a strategy focused on generating more subscribers while building a catalog of its own content.

To do this, Apple TV + relies on one of the most important movie icons of recent years, Tom Hanks. The actor finds himself in a post-apocalyptic world. He is alone until he meets a dog, Goodyear, with whom he establishes the closest thing to a friendship in a context like that, desolate and in ruins. Later on, a robot will join them in the adventure of saving themselves from different dangers.

Judging from the first pictures about Finch, the series evokes in some sequences movies like I’m legend and, for some aesthetic wink, to Mad Max: Fury Road. However, in relation to the latter, a nuance should be made: Finch it is not an action movie. This is a science fiction drama in which survival and relationships between others, living beings or not, have a key weight within the story.

The trailer for Finch, Apple TV +

Finch is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who has already been part of projects such as Game of Thrones. The series, signed by Apple TV +, is also produced by Amblin Entertainment and Walden Media. They are part of the team involved in a story that, perhaps, will be positioned at the end of the year as one of the most moving of this 2021.

This is intuited from the relationship between Finch (Tom Hanks), Goodyear, the dog he finds when, apparently, there was no more life on the planet, and a robot that develops its intelligence from living with them. The three will have to face different circumstances, both climatic and other adversaries that will appear along the way, while one and the other get to know each other and build a closer relationship.

What will be one of the knots in this story? Finch’s health. When he recognizes that it is starting to get worse, he worries about who will be responsible for his dog when he is gone. It is there when the robot emerges to give another dimension to the story. Finch will be available through the Apple TV + platform from November 5 of this year.