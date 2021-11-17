The FIA ​​summons Mercedes this Thursday in Qatar

The duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen last Sunday in Interlagos continues to kick in and will still do so in the coming days. The two contenders for the Formula 1 world title met in the Brazilian Grand Prix race. After go up and show great speed, the Briton managed to catch up with his rival and, on lap 48, tried to overtake him. The Dutchman’s response was blunt: lengthen the braking in turn 4, leaving both off the track.

The FIA ​​will listen to Mercedes





The incident was noted down by the sports commissioners and was ultimately not investigated. Michael Masi, F1 race director, later claimed that they did not have enough repetitions to make a clear decision. However, all images came to light on Tuesday, including those from the camera aboard Verstappen.

After that, Mercedes issued a statement in which it stated that requested a right of review of the incident to seek a punishment for the Dutchman, which could mean a time penalty on his race result that could leave him in third place, behind Valtteri Bottas, which would mean three points less to cut for Lewis Hamilton.

Now, the International Automobile Federation has issued a response. It’s a statement, The sports commissioners have confirmed that they have called for this Thursday, at 5:00 p.m. in Qatar (15:00 in Spain) to a hearing with a Mercedes representative to convince them that a review of the maneuver really should be carried out.

The statement reads like this: “In accordance with Article 14 of the International Sporting Code (IDC), and following the request for review by Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, presented on November 16, 2021, the team manager and any witnesses that the competitor may request , up to a maximum of three, must appear by videoconference at 5:00 p.m. local time (Qatar) on Thursday, November 18, 2021“, starts.

“According to Art. 14 of the CDI, this hearing is to determine if the Right of Review exists in this case, that is, if a new significant and relevant element is discovered that was not available to the parties that requested the review in the moment of the decision in question”, He ends.

It is still unknown who will be chosen by Mercedes to defend the team in an audience that can mean a lot in the future of the championship and who will be the winner in this duel between Mercedes and Red Bull by Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

