The Fatal Decision Sylvester Stallone Regrets Rocky Made

Sylvester Stallone, performer and creator of the fictional character Rocky Balboa, he assured in the documentary that accompanies the new version of Rocky iv, released last November 11 on digital platforms, which regrets having decided the death of the character of Apollo Creed.

“I should never have killed him. It was silly. I thought I needed that kind of springboard to project the drama forward at powerful speed. (If I had survived), we would have seen a different side of Apollo. He could have opened up to all these other things that we didn’t even know about, because now he would be in a wheelchair. AND I would have been some kind of father figure, mentor, brother. It would have been really great, “confessed Stallone, who reissued Rocky iv with 42 unpublished minutes of the original film.

At the same time, the actor admitted that, without that fatal decision, the creation of films in the franchise such as Believe or Creed ii, whose main character is Adonis johnson, an extramarital son of the world boxing champion, who seeks to make his way in boxing crossed by the death of his father. The “director’s version” (from the English Director’s cut) from Rocky iv, which renamed Rocky vs Drago, lasts 93 minutes.

In another fragment of the documentary, Sly revealed an unknown story about the cyclopean fight he stars with Ivan Drago, a character played by Dolph lundgren: “The first thing we filmed was my entrance, Lundgren’s and the introductions, and then I got very injured during the fight, and I had to be transferred to intensive care to California from Canada ”.

And he concluded: “Lundgren pulverized me. And I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night my heart started to swell. My blood pressure went up to 260, and I was going to be talking to the angels. The next thing I know, I’m on a low-altitude emergency flight. I am in intensive care surrounded by nuns and after that I had to go back and finish the fight”.

On Creed II, the last film in the franchise to tell the story around the “Italian Stallion,” Creed’s son faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan. Building on the success of the Adonis story, which earned Stallone an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for the first of the films, the third Creed film is now in production.

However, the character of Rocky will not be part of the story: “Though it breaks my heart, sadly all things must pass … and end“The Rambo actor confessed in a video that he posted on his Instagram account in 2018 when he finally fired his iconic character. “I love all of you kind and generous people and, the most wonderful thing of all, Rocky will never die since he lives with you”He said at the time.