The exquisite 8-episode miniseries that continues to rage on Prime Video

For a long time, Reese witherspoon it became synonymous with very valuable productions. Both as an actress and in her role as a producer, the artist showed all her talent and worth. Just go over some of the latest titles she was involved in, like Big Little Lies and The Morning Show to understand that his capacities are not only interpretive but also knows how to choose projects with valuable messages very well.

One of those is Little Fires Everywhere, a miniseries of eight episodes that you can find in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video and you don’t want to miss out. It is a fiction that adapts the novel by Celeste Ng, which in the case of the series is traversed both by classism and by racial tensions that have always been experienced in the United States but which have become even more evident since the emergence of the Black Lives Matter.

Little Fires Everywhere focuses on the lives of two women, Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and Mia warren (Kerry Washington), who cross paths and begin to build a friendly relationship. However, that bond will be crossed by falsehood as a result of the jealousy and envy between both characters. Mine She is a somewhat bohemian artist who lives in her car, until Elena decides to do good and rent her an apartment at a very low price so that she can live with her daughter. Of course, this will have consequences.

The series of Amazon Prime Video It starts directly with the fire of the house of the richardson family and he immediately goes back months to begin to tell what happened. It is set in the 1997s, in an Ohio town where appearances are everything. Thus, he will begin to retrace his narrative with the magnifying glass placed on class differences and also, as said, on racism: unlike the original book, Mia warren he is a person of color and this change is used to also discuss this issue.

What is known about the future of The Morning Show

One of the most important series of Apple TV + it is The Morning Show. Starring Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, shows a television channel traversed by another of the great problems that has been put into discussion in recent years: abuse in industry workspaces. So far, there are two full installments to watch, but whether there will be a third or not is unknown. About, Wish Terry talked with Spoilerand safe: “There is so much story to tell. I’m dying to know and know exactly what we are going to do, because I really enjoy working with these people and telling these stories “.

