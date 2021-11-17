The dress that Julia Roberts wore in Pretty Woman, will be a trend in 2021

The ‘outfit’ sexy and bold captured everyone’s attention, even Richard Gere, perhaps also because of the accessories she wore: a couple of high black patent leather boots and a jacket slightly ‘over size’ knotted at the waist.

Today this iconic dress was reinterpreted and released back to the market by English firm Hunza G. The celebrity favorite swimwear brand, run by Georgiana huddart, has focused on his latest collections to reinterpret classics from the 80s and 90s.

In fact, thanks to Hunza G, full swimsuits and bras with thin straps have become very fashionable. All their models are cut into a very comfortable stretch fabric (even for pregnant women) that allows a perfect fit on the skin.

In addition to the swimwear collection, Hunza G also offers a line of Very sexy minidresses: all very short and well fitted. Among the models, the new version of the dress she wore stands out Julia Roberts.

And it is no coincidence that the dress is part of a small collection called ‘Pretty Woman’, which includes a reinterpretation of the iconic mini-dress and a matching swimsuit. Both pieces include the center ring and comes in blue and white (the original model) an alternative model in black and white and another in lilac.

