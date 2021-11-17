The cream of less than 8 euros that Julia Roberts uses daily is on Amazon and has 5 stars

In this pandemic year, curiously, the cosmetics market has been one of the least affected sectors and has managed to remain the fifth largest European market, with an average spending of 150 euros per consumer, according to STANPA data.

The market is so wide that it is often difficult to find the right product. Making a good diagnosis of the skin is essential to choose the correct texture and formula, but few consumers carry it out. The solution is a product suitable for all skin types.

The flagship product

In this category is one of the star products of celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Adele, Demi Moore or Alexa Chung. It is Weleda’s Skin Food cream, a moisturizer that is applied to all skin types whose price does not reach 8 euros.

With a light texture, which is quickly absorbed, the product combines organic sunflower oil with the soothing extracts of wild pansy, chamomile and calendula. The skin is quickly hydrated and regenerates the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Weleda Skin Food moisturizing cream Amazon

Apparently Victoria Beckham uses it to maintain a tan, Rihanna and Julia Roberts use it daily to protect their skin. With more than 900 reviews on Amazon, buyers have given it an average mark of 4.6 out of 5 and 73% have given it five stars.