The Chivas de Guadalajara youth squad who transferred through an app to a team from Canada

Chivas de Guadalajara It prides itself on being one of the best – if not the best – quarries in Mexico and the entire region. It is common to see some ‘Chivahermano’ playing in some corner of the local territory with different colors to those of its beginnings, and with the Expansion League MX and the CD Tapatío in tow, this trend will only follow an ascending line in time.

Rodrigo Reyes belongs to this trail of footballers who took their first steps as rojiblancos. He arrived in Chivas at the age of six and carried out the entire process of basic forces with the people of Guadalajara, however, his case is an atypical and could be an example of what is coming in the future of the transfer windows:

Reyes was hired by the Valor FC, of the Canadian First Division, through an app called InStat Scout, which is a platform that contains videos, statistics and interactive graphics of more than 960 thousand players around the world. And it was last June when the Canadians contacted the offices of the Herd to present their offer for the player.

“It was something that I didn’t expect and I don’t think Chivas expected it either, neither of them. The coaches here saw me through an application called InStat Scout, where you can see all the players, statistics, videos, everything. It is given through that application. They send the request, or the proposal to Chivas, and Marcelo Michel Leaño sends it to me “, the player said in an interview with ESPN.

The central defender is on loan with the whole of Canada until November 30 and still does not know what his fate will be. For now, this season he participated in 17 commitments in which he accumulated 1,085 minutes in the Canadian Premier League