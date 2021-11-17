The calendar that remains for Tri in the qualifying rounds

The next commitment of the Mexican National Team in the qualifying rounds will be against Jamaica and then they will receive Costa Rica

The Mexican National Team lost 2-1 to Canada in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying rounds and went from leading the octagonal to occupying third position. The template Gerardo Martino It depends on itself to qualify directly but if it continues to add bad results it could have to fight for the playoffs.

Mexico lost in their last two games of the World Cup qualifier. Getty Images

El Tri has 14 points, the same units that Panama has in fourth place with Mexico registering a better goal difference. In fifth place is Costa Rica with nine points. It should be remembered that in CONCACAF the first three places are classified directly and the fourth place disputes an intercontinental play-off.

The Aztec squad returns to playoff activity until January 2022, facing Jamaica as a visitor on the 27th and will subsequently receive visits from Costa Rica. (January 30) and Panama (February 2) at the Azteca Stadium. These three duels could be key in Tri’s aspirations to qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

In March, Mexico will play its last matches of the octagonal, meeting the United States on the 24th, visiting Honduras three days later and the last rival of the qualifying rounds will be El Salvador, a squad that will face on March 30.

For its part, Panama will have a calendar similar to that of the Aztec team, measuring Costa Rica, Jamaica and Mexico in January. On the FIFA Date in March, The ‘Red Tide’ will face Honduras, the United States and Canada.



Meanwhile, Costa Rica will face Panama, Mexico and Jamaica in January, while in March it will receive visits from Canada and the United States and will play as a visitor against El Salvador.

Canada leads the octagonal with 16 points and the United States follows with 15 points. Mexico still has a chance of finishing the playoffs in first place.