The best movie and series recommendations for the family

Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins is a guaranteed box office success and here we take a tour of some of his films. The Father, The Two Popes, Hannibal, The Silence of the Innocents, The Rite, Crime Perfect, you know Joe Black and Hitchcock, the Master of Suspense.

THE FATHER

Director: Florian Zeller.

They star: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Imogen Poots.

History: Anthony is 80 years old and has Alzheimer’s, but he does not want any nurse to take care of him, so his daughter Anne plans to put him in a nursing home and thus be able to move to Paris with her partner.

THE TWO POPES

Director: Fernando Meirelles.

They act: Jonathan Pryce, Anthony Hopkins, Juan Minujín and Cristina Banegas.

History: Shows the relationship between Pope Benedict XVI and his successor, Pope Francis, two of the most powerful leaders of the Catholic Church.

THOR

Director: Kenneth Branagh.

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston and Anthony Hopkins.

History: Thor is an ambitious warrior who inadvertently causes a war, so his father expels him and sends him to Earth to live among men and thus discover the true sense of humility.

HANNIBAL

Director: Ridley Scott.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman and Ray Liotta.

History: The FBI agent, Clarice Starling, is the only victim who survived the serial killer Hannibal Lecter, so she will try to force him out of his hiding place in Italy, after escaping from the maximum security hospital where he was being held.

THE SILENCE OF THE INOCENTS

Director: Jonathan Demme.

Starring: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn and Ted Levine.

Story: FBI agent Clarice Starling seeks the help of the dangerous assassin Doctor Lecter, in order to catch another killer known as Buffalo Bill.

THE RITE

Director: Mikael Håfström.

They act: Anthony Hopkins, Colin O´Donoghue and Alice Braga.

History: Michael Kovak is an American seminarian who attends an exorcisms course at the Vatican, without imagining that upon meeting Father Lucas, he could lose his faith.

CRIME PERFECT

Director: Gregory Hoblit.

Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Ryan Gosling, David Strathairn and Rosamund Pike.

Story: Willy is a young prosecutor who must face a skilled engineer suspected of killing his wife in cold blood, which could put his career at risk.

YOU KNOW JOE BLACK

Director: Martin Brest.

Starring: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Claire Forlani and Jake Weber.

Story: A mogul sees his emporium falter when his daughter falls in love with a young man named Joe Black, who is actually the personification of death.