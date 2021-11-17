The best miniseries of 2021 on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar +

If the fact that they have more than one season makes you lazy to start a good series, sign up for the mini format where there are also options that will surprise you. Miniseries three or seven episodes that will get you hooked. The best? Have the platform streaming that you have, there is one for you.

Mare of Easttown, ON HBO

Mare of Easttown, on HBOMare of Easttown

Five awards treasures this police miniseries released just seven months ago and starring Kate Winslet. Seven chapters in which he puts us in the shoes of a detective from a small town in Pennsylvania who investigates a local murder while trying to keep her personal life from falling apart.

Condemnation, in Movistar +

Condemnation, in Movistar +Sentence

“Condemnation” is the story of two ordinary men trapped by their mistakes. A reflection on guilt and ethics, which incidentally delves into the chiaroscuro of the British prison system. Three episodes with two faces known as protagonists: Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”) and Stephen Graham (“Line of Duty”) and a host of positive reviews.

The Serpent, on Netflix

The snake, on NetflixThe snake

Released in early April, this fiction based on true events has already become one of the successful miniseries of the year. And it is not surprising, since both the intriguing plot and its brevity (there are only 8 episodes) make it the perfect weekend plan. It tells the story of how, in the 1970s, the alleged gem dealer Charles Sobhraj (played by Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim) and his girlfriend, Marie-Andre Leclerc (Jenna Coleman), toured Thailand, Nepal and the India perpetrating a crime spree and became prime suspects in a series of murders of young Western travelers.

The underground railroad, on Amazon Prime Video

The Underground Railroad, on Amazon Prime VideoThe Underground Railroad

One of the miniseries Most acclaimed of 2021 takes us to America before the War of Succession. Cora (Thuso Mbedu) tries to flee Georgia’s cotton fields and slavery by heeding rumors that she may be free by following the tunnels of a train under construction. 11 chapters based on the book of the same name Colson Whitehead, winner of pulitzer prize, and created by Barry jenkins.

It may interest you