The alarms are lit in America, Pedro Aquino suffered from his injury with Peru and the Liguilla is in danger

The Peruvian entered the exchange in the match of his National Team against Venezuela and shortly after came out of exchange due to muscular discomfort.

Pedro Aquino turned on the red lights in America. The Peruvian midfielder, who three weeks ago suffered an injury to the back of his left thigh, missed important matches with the Eagles as the Final of the Concacaf Champions League and the Classic Young to recover and with the idea that for the Liguilla he would not have any problem.

Despite that, The rock received the call from his national team to face the FIFA Date within the tie with matches against Bolivia and Venezuela. The first of the two was not taken into account knowing that physically it was not 100 percent, otherwise what happened today in Caracas.

Not here He started on the substitutes’ bench and from his surroundings they trusted that he could play because his recovery was palpable. However, when it came to playing, the worst case scenario happened. Pedro He entered the field at minute 77 to close the game that the Incas won 2-1, but not with a satisfactory end for the azulcrema player.

10 minutes after he entered, the player suffered just in the back of his left thigh, exactly where he was previously injured, a situation that turned on the red lights in El Nido knowing that there was little left for the League start and this only compromises the presence of one of its most important elements.

Now, Not here will travel back to the Mexico City to be tested again by America and then it will be known if in fact his participation in the big party is at risk or if there is any possibility that they can count on him for the series of Quarter finals with rival yet to be defined.