The accounts of the Mexican team to go to the World Cup: Is there a danger of falling to the playoffs?

The Mexican team closed 2021 with two consecutive defeats in the Concacaf Qualifiers against USA and Canada. With this pair of results, El Tri fell to third place of the classification and here We tell you the accounts you need to avoid the playoffs and go to the World Cup.

The group directed by Tata Martino is tied with 14 points with Panama, but he has better goal difference, so right now the canaleros will be contesting the playoffs.

There are still six days left of the qualifying rounds to be disputed and Mexico will have four home games: against Costa Rica in January, Panama in February, and the United States and El Salvador in March.

The two away games will be against Jamaica in January and before Honduras in March, which will be the penultimate confrontation.

Mexico’s remaining matches in the Playoffs Jamaica vs Mexico – January 27 Mexico vs Costa Rica – January 30 Mexico vs Panama – February 2 Mexico vs United States – March 24 Honduras vs Mexico – March 27 Mexico vs El Salvador – March 30

It should be noted that the repechage will be played in summer, since the World Cup will be until December 2022 and It has not yet been decided against which confederation would be disputed, but everything points to it being against the Conmebol team.

In the absence of eight meetings, the playoff for the Mexican team looks far away, Above all because it has four home games, but in case the bad streak continues and Panama continues to press, the ghosts of that tie heading to Brazil 2014 could appear once again.

