Tesla rival’s market value skyrockets after announcing production expectations

The cost of shares in the Lucid Group company has risen more than 80% since it went public in July.

The market capitalization of the emerging electric vehicle company Lucid Group reached $ 89.9 billion on Tuesday after the increase in its share price by 24%. The surge in value came after company executives assured that reserves for its first vehicles were on the rise and that its production plans for 2022 were still in effect.

With those numbers, Lucid approached the market capitalization of General Motors and managed to surpass that of Ford. Its shares closed Tuesday at $ 55.52 per share. It is worth mentioning that since the electric vehicle start-up went public in July through a SPAC agreement, the cost of its shares has skyrocketed by more than 80% until the close of this Monday.

“I think the sky’s the limit in terms of valuation, but it’s about execution,” Lucid CEO and former Tesla engineer Peter Rawlinson told CNBC following reports of the company’s first quarterly financial results. public. “It’s about execution, it’s about scaling volume. And that’s my approach. And I think the stock price aspect is a result.”

Rawlinson added that, in his opinion, it is still a difficult mission to beat the market value of traditional automakers and even the industry leader, Tesla. However, his first Air Dream Edition luxury electric sedan, which has an industry-leading range of 520 miles (about 837 kilometers), is positioned as a true rival to the Tesla Model S.

According to Rawlinson, the aim of this car was to make it “the best car in the world” and it was precisely this Monday named as the MotorTrend car of the year, a coveted award in the automotive industry. “I think the world recognizes that we have an amazing product. I think everyone realizes that what I have promised would be the best car in the world. It’s true. Has happened”.