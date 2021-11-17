Tata Martino continues to believe that Mexico is on the right track

Enrique Martinez Villar

Although the Mexican team He took two defeats on this FIFA Date in which he faced United States and Canada, Gerardo Martino stated that your team is on the right track and he does not see it necessary to make a radical change in the roster of players.

“The calls are not all the same, different players have come at different times. I remain convinced that we are all going in the same direction”, Said the Argentine strategist in a press conference.

“You always have to look for improvement in football, offense and defense. We will insist on that and try to reduce the mistakes that in recent games have made us lose”.

The Tata does not believe that his players lack hunger to play for the ticket to the World Cup and highlighted the work of Héctor Herrera, whom he considered the best of his squad against Canada.

“We made a correct first half, it is true that we seek to annul the possibilities that Canada had on offense, we lacked a little more offensive game. Canada practically did not reach the goal and when we returned to our usual scheme the team had better game, depth in the last 15 minutes and one of the men with less continuity with his team as Héctor Herrera was the best of the team”.