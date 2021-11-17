Sylvester Stallone’s historic record with The Suicide Squad

MADRID, Aug 16 (CulturaOcio) –

The Suicide Squad, James Gunn’s new film, has not only gained favor with audiences and critics alike, but is currently in topping the box office in terms of revenue. A fact that not only represents a milestone for Warner Bros., but has also served to beat a career record for one of its interpreters, the now legendary Sylvester Stallone.

In the DC movie, the three-time Oscar nominee lends his voice to Nanaue, better known as King Shark, the friendly and wild man-shark. Although the character is not characterized by having a particularly fluent conversation, Stallone has been more than enough to achieve something that very few actors can boast: To be number one at the box office in six different decades.

As an article published by Deadline points out, which the actor himself has echoed, the interpreter has managed with this title to participate in a total of 20 films that have reached the highest position on the billboard, with a list of titles including Rocky, Rambo or more recently, The Expendables.

Thus the actor reached the top of the box office in the 70s with Rocky, in the eighties also with the sequels of Rocky and with Rambo, in the 90 was number one with the tape Maximum risk, in the first decade of the new century with the film of automovism Driven, in the past with The mercenaries and in the latter with The Suicide Squad.

The artist took advantage of the news to thank his fans for this achievement and all those who have collaborated in any way possible, especially the director of his latest film:

“Thanks for making me feel like I’m on top of the world, it’s been a great race thanks to everyone“, said the actor before concluding with a:” Sly will continue hitting, thanks James Gunn.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Stallone has worked with the filmmaker, since in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had his moment of glory playing Starhawk, leader of a commando of space pirates.