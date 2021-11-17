Summary Netherlands 2-0 Norway; Orange to the World Cup and Haaland out

They are back! After the embarrassment that meant not being in Russia 2018, this Tuesday the The Netherlands are presumed as a World Cup team in Qatar 2022 because they defeated local 2-0 to Norway with annotations of Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay, making ticket number 12 of 32 to the next soccer fair.

A game without an audience at the Stadion Feijenoord due to the restrictions of the Dutch government in the face of the rebound in positive cases due to COVID was the scene in which Louis van Gaal, from a box in a wheelchair due to a recent mishap, saw his team do the Task to finish leader of Group G.

What is happiness in the Netherlands means the misfortune of the Nordics, with whom Erling Haaland runs out of World Cup and will have to wait another four years to try to debut on the highest stage. The worst thing for the Dortmund forward is that today he could not even support the cause because he was injured.

With Turkey winning in Montenegro, the Netherlands was one goal from Norway from missing the World Cup. But Bergwijn appeared for Louis van Gaal to breathe. pic.twitter.com/lDCgp63DPp – GOAL Spain (@GoalEspana) November 16, 2021

Turkey goes to the World Cup Repechage

With the direct ticket to a Clockwork Orange, those who got into the UEFA play-off was Turkey, that he did his job and defeated Montenegro 2-1 to move the Norwegians to third place and thus become the Group G team to get a second chance by adding 21 points, to 23 from the Netherlands and 18 from Norway.

Norway demonstrated for Qatari workers 2022

The Nordics joined Germany, Belgium and Sweden in supporting migrant workers in Qatar, the venue for the World Cup next year. Before the game against the Netherlands, Stale Solbakken’s team came out with a giant blanket in which they expressed a clear message towards organization of the next World Cup.

“Fair play for migrant workers! Human rights on and off the field “, it was possible to read in the banner that all the footballers carried prior to the start of the match.

And it is that according to the report “In the best of his life” published last August, Amnesty International denounced that Qatar has not investigated the death of thousands of migrant workers, mostly from India, Nepal and Bangladesh, in the last decade.

The authorities of this country attribute these deaths imprecisely to “natural causes”, despite the fact that all indications point to long hours of work in a climate as extreme as that of this country. On the other hand, an investigation by the British newspaper The Guardian encrypted in 6 thousand 500 deaths in the construction of the facilities of the next World Cup.