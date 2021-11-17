stores will now be illuminated with natural light to save energy

This Tuesday, Oxxo, the convenience store chain, will incorporate a new model of stores whose mission will be to reduce their energy consumption; the Mexican Economic Development format (FEMSA) will incorporate SOLUX dome units.

These domes are made especially for catch sunlight and take advantage of it during the hours when there is sun exposure.

“The domes together with more efficient and dimmable luminaires allow us to maintain the necessary light inside the store at any time of the day,” the company said in a statement.

“This will allow us to save 50 percent of energy against traditional technologies (fluorescent lighting) and have additional savings of more than 20 percent of energy by attenuating the light intensity by taking advantage of natural light,” he added.

Since 2011, FEMSA has incorporated elements of sustainable building to have establishments more empathic with the environment and the community, detailed the chain.

“Seeking to go further and continue advancing in its sustainable building, this year OXXO collaborated with the company THREE Consultoría Medioambiental, to develop the OXXO Sustainable Building standard based on national and international standards such as LEED, BREAM, WELL and others” he explained.

As a result of the exercise, Oxxo inaugurated the November 12 its first store under this new standard.

Located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the establishment has sustainable criteria based on international norms and standards on sustainable building, grouped into categories such as: site and ecology; transportation and mobility; water efficiency, energy; materials and resources; indoor environmental quality, and well-being for employees and the community.

To complete the project, Oxxo entered into agreements with commercial partners such as SOLUX, LITHONIA Y ACUITY CONTROLS and CEMEX, among others.

In the lighting part, 14 SOLUX domes were incorporated to take advantage of natural light during hours of sun exposure.