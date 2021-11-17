Stella McCartney’s great dress with which Aitana will go to the Ondas Awards | Fashion and Beauty

The week is being intense for Aitana. The singer, who was already awarded last Friday at the gala of LOS40 Music Awards in recognition of his great work and that of his band in the live shows and on Sunday he took home the accolade from the MTV European Music Awards 2021 in the category ‘Best Spanish Artist’, come back today to collect an award and have prepared for it.

The Catalan will go this afternoon to the Coliseum Theater in Barcelona to collect an Ondas Award in the category of ‘Musical Phenomenon of the Year’ and thus will put an end to five days in which he has attended two galas and has worn up to three looks heart attack.

Aitana chose to look on the red carpet of the LOS40 Music Awards 2021 Illes Balears white midi dress by Italian Andreadamo that, thanks to the star trend of the season in the photocalls, the cut-out, caused a sensation among its fans and the press, and gave it a touch of desendance with a point of Rock And Roll.

But this time, perfectly adapting her style to the standards of each event, the interpreter of 11 reasons has chosen a green dress —One of the colors of the season, without a doubt— by well-known British designer Stella McCartney that enhances your figure thanks to its fitted cut and high neck.

Aitana has combined McCartney’s short dress with a black coat that brings formality to your look and a collection with asymmetrical bangs that gives a youthful and fresh air to the final result of her styling.

Stella McCartney, the designer of the stars





Stella McCartney and several models after a show in Milan in 2019. / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

British designer Stella McCartney, daughter of Paul McCartney, is a veteran of red carpets. He has dressed stars of the size of Madonna, Rihanna, Levigne Face, Scarlett Johansson, Sandra Bullock, Kate Winslet, was in charge of designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress, and in 2019 teamed up with Taylor Swift to launch a called line Stella McCartney X Taylor Swift to promote the album Lover Of the singer.