Starbucks launches delivery service

When we wake up in the morning or at the time of being in the rush from work, sometimes the time is not enough to enjoy a delicious coffee, a refreshing drink, a breakfast or a snack properly. Especially in recent years, where lines and waiting times sometimes don’t work in our favor. We live in the age of food delivery, and there is nothing more comfortable and delicious than our freshly prepared food knocking on the door.

Given this scenario, and as part of its services focused on improving the buying and consuming experience of our favorite beverages and foods, Starbucks makes its delivery service available to everyone, which adds to its two previous channels of improvement in time and convenience, Pick Up and Car Pick Up, with which we could already order and pay in a much more comfortable way from the Starbucks Mexico application and choose the option of picking up our order both inside the store and from our car.

In addition to the usual American espresso, frappuccinos, bagels, sandwiches and pampered breakfasts, available for delivery to our home, the iconic mermaid brand continues to consent and reward the loyalty of its customers, through the stars earned in each purchase through Starbucks Rewards Delivery, your rewards program.

Ordering our favorite drinks and foods from the Starbucks Mexico app at home is very simple:

1. Enter the Starbucks Mexico app, select “order” and choose “home delivery”.

2. Enter your address, order your favorite drinks and foods,

3. Make your payment and that’s it! Your order will be on its way and your stars will be rewarded.

Convenient, comfortable and with the same freshness and quality as always. In addition, by being part of Starbucks Rewards you get exclusive personalized benefits, including early access to products throughout the year, a free drink in the month of your birthday, refill in coffee of the day and accumulate stars with each purchase that you can later exchange for participating products. If you are not registered yet, this is the time. It is very simple, just go to https://api.starbucks.mx/v1/app/mx/store download the App and register to start ordering your favorite foods and drinks as you want.