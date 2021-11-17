Squid game: Jung Ho Yeon signs with Hollywood agency CAA | Steven Spielber Creative Artists United States | Asian culture

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
27

Jung Ho Yeon will continue to develop its global presence with CAA. After being named an ambassador for Louis Vuitton and attending LACMA Art + Film, the performer of Sae Byeok in Squid game has signed with Creative Artists Agency an exclusive representation contract for international activities.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here