Squid game: Jung Ho Yeon signs with Hollywood agency CAA | Steven Spielber Creative Artists United States | Asian culture

Jung Ho Yeon will continue to develop its global presence with CAA. After being named an ambassador for Louis Vuitton and attending LACMA Art + Film, the performer of Sae Byeok in Squid game has signed with Creative Artists Agency an exclusive representation contract for international activities.

Squid game’s Jung Ho Yeon as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Photo: Louis Vuitton

On November 17 (KST), the 27-year-old Korean celebrity’s acting agency, Saram Entertainment, confirmed the news to Edaily.

“We decided to partner with CAA, one of the largest agencies in the United States, for global activities. Please show Jung Ho Yeon a lot of interest and support as he continues with his international activities, ”stated the label.

Creative Artists Agency, an American talent and sports agency considered at the same time one of the most powerful in the world, also has among its ranks the director Steven Spielberg and the actors Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks and George Clooney, just to name their artists from the Hollywood industry.

Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, GOT7’s Mark and aespa are some of their representatives from the music sector.

Jung Ho Yeon had more than 200,000 followers on Instagram prior to the premiere of Squid game. Currently, his account exceeds 20 million followers. Photo: Netflix composition / capture

After the good news about Jung Ho Yeon, expectations are growing for the first step that the also top model and Instagram star will take with CAA.

Many fans hope that she will surprise with a project in the Hollywood industry after having conquered the world with her debut role as an actress in Squid game o The Squid Game, the K-drama that established itself as the series with the largest premiere in all of Netflix’s history.