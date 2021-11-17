‘Spiderman: no way home’: why Tom Holland’s Spider-Man doesn’t use organic cobweb? | Movies and series

The premiere of Spiderman: no way home (Spiderman: no way home), a film that completes the trilogy of the arachnid hero in the UCM, is getting closer and closer. Because, Sony and Marvel Studios They have scheduled an event for fans in California, United States, today, Tuesday, November 16, with the aim of showing the new images and exclusive material from the film.

Differences that like

While waiting for the presence of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland Together in the film Spiderman: no way home from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we tell you that one of the differences between Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Tom Holland’s is that the former throws an organic web while the latter uses a mechanical device known as web shooters.

In his trilogy, Sam Raimi decided that the web was also part of Spider-Man’s superpowers. So he opted for it to come out of Toby Maguire’s wrists. Instead, Jon Watts preferred to draw on the original Stan Lee and Steve Ditko comics. For this reason, it was left to technology.

The perfect pretext for a rapprochement with Tony Star

Marvel opted for web shooters in this new trilogy, like The Amazing Spider-Man of 2012, but also used it to show the ingenuity of Peter (Tom Holland) and promote the rapprochement with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)

The construction of a synthetic net fluid and cobweb shooters attract the attention of Stark, who recognizes Peter’s talent and decides to support him through an internship at Stark Industries. Thanks to that, Parker receives a high-tech suit and his AI assistant.

What time is the trailer for Spider-Man: no way home coming out?

In Latin America, the premiere of trailer 2 of Spider-Man: no way home is related to the projection time in Los Angeles.

Release date of the new Spider-Man movie

Spider-Man: no way home will be released in theaters in the United States on December 17, 2021 and in theaters in Latin America the day before.