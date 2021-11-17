“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: what does the scene of MJ in the style of Gwen Stacy in new trailer? | Spider Man | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

One of the most anticipated films of the year has released its official trailer. The advancement of the new spider-man movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”Includes a lot of information about what will be seen in December on the big screen. Also, show a scene with Zendaya and Tom holland which seems to be inspired by one of the saddest of the tape “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”.

As recalled, the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” starred Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. In the 2014 film, Garfield played Spider-Man, while Stone played Gwen Stacy, his girlfriend. The film ended with the death of the young student, the amazing spider-man was unable to save her and died after falling to the ground from the clock tower during a fight against the Green Goblin.

In the new trailer, there is a moment that appears to be a reference to the death of Gwen Stacy. In this film Mary Jane (Zendaya) falls off a scaffold while Peter (Tom Holland) jumps up to try to catch her.

The young woman, like Gwen Stacy, falls into slow motion. And all the fans had a flash back of that emotional death in “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

On the death of Gwen Stacy

There are two theories about what caused Gwen Stacy’s death: if it was the impact of the fall or the spider web caused by the “whip” effect. The comic “Amazing Spider-Man” # 121 (1973) indicated that the young student had died when Peter tried to save her with the spider web. Many fans reviewed the moment and indicated that Gwen Stacy would have died of a broken neck due to the “whip” effect.

In other issues such as Amazing Spider-Man # 145, Peter Parker: Spider-Man # 50 or Civil War one-shot: Casualties of War it is also hinted that Peter was the culprit of the death of his girlfriend due to this physical phenomenon, in which the force is not distributed evenly but is concentrated in a single place generating damage.

However, in the 1987 edition of the Official Manual of the Marvel Universe. Gwen’s death is attributed to the fall, not Spider-Man’s web.

In the 2014 tape, it is seen that Peter tries to save her by throwing a spider web at her that grabs her abdomen, however, the young woman hits the ground. Despite Peter’s attempts, he fails to save her as she falls despite being held at the waist.

In the comic Marvel Knights: Spider-Man # 12, the writers decide that Spider-man catches Mary Jane in a more efficient way and not only with a spider web in the middle of the body, but he throws several to hold the legs, the arms, back and head. In this way there would be no whip effect and no more force would be exerted at some point but would expand.

The data

The new “Spider-Man” movie will be released on December 17th.

