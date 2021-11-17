Spencer, the Tragedy of Lady Di by Kristen Stewart: the best images of the film

This is the story of a tragedy, that of a woman who rebels against her fate, told in a tale that lasts a weekend: two agonizing days in the early 1990s, during which Princess Diana of Wales -Diana Frances Spencer- decides to break off her unhappy marriage with Prince Charles and truncate the path that will one day make her Queen of England.

“My film is not, in any case, a biopic -explains the director, the Chilean Pablo Larran, to Luis Martnez to The world-. I was interested in investigating that particular fight that the protagonist had against everyone and against herself to somehow discover who he really was. She faced the British royal family, at the same time vindicated herself through her children. It is, if you will, a story about identity and, of course, on motherhood “.

Larran’s version of Lady Di’s life is atypical. It is not a biopic “to use”, but a very particular vision, as the director did with his film Jackiestarring Natalie Portman, focusing on Jacqueline Kennedy’s days in the days immediately following her husband’s assassination.

Specific, Spencer focuses on the three end-of-the-year days that Diana of Wales, her husband, and their children spend at the Windsor estate in Sandringham, Norfolk, where, as the director puts it, “everything broke.” In this way, the film immerses us in the anguish of an unhappy woman, who adores his children, and who is about to make a decision that will shock the British royal family and public opinion around the world.

“The fascinating thing is to observe a character trapped in the wheel of history and a tradition more than a millennium old. That is why it seemed appropriate to establish a comparison with the life of Anne Boleyn, beheaded five centuries ago by revolt against what fate it was in store for him, “says Larran to Martinez.

For her part, Kristen Stewart faces one of the most complicated roles of her career and solves it with an admirable waste of nuances, which even brings her character closer to a Greek tragedy. The actress, who does not mince words, has even declared that she is fed up with her own life – we remember her past as an adolescent pain and her romantic relationship with Robert Pattinson – is compared to that of Lady Di. Recently, the actress declared to the magazine Insider: “I’m very tired of being questioned constantly because of the relationship between my public image and that of Princess Diana. Googling that shit. “

Regarding the protagonist of his film, Larran declared in Deadline: “Can be very mysterious and very fragile, but he can also be very strong, which is exactly what we need … It’s beautiful to see the way he responded to the script and the way he approached the character. “

