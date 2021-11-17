Speechless! Belinda’s strong reaction to being questioned about the case of Christian Nodal

MEXICO – Belinda It is not only one of the most beloved artists, complete and committed from all over Mexico. The singer and actress, certainly, is also one of the celebrities that occupy the most headlines, not only in the aforementioned country, but in the entire Latin American region. A fact that is based on several controversies and controversies that take place in its environment, thus being persecuted by all means.

More recently, attention has fallen on her fiancé, the Mexican regional music singer, Christian nodal. After a series of discussions and responses he had with his old label, Universal, a series of worrisome news made the headlines for days. And it would not be for less, because the young man’s career would be compromised, in addition to being on the eve of a new launch with his eternally in love, Beli.

As is often the case with these types of legal scenarios, none of those involved can make any mention of the case. This clearly includes Belinda, who not only has a theme with the Mexican, but also has one of the most striking relationships in the medium. However, this does not mean that the most sensationalist media deprive themselves of the right to ask recklessly.

Now, in one of the funniest moments that the interpreter of “Luz sin gravity” could have at the Pa’l Norte Festival, held in Monterrey, the Ventaneando team came to make her have an uncomfortable moment. It took place in the middle of a joke that the singer was playing on the guests, as she disguised herself as a security personnel, giving several of her friends and colleagues a bitter drink.

However, the situation had a setback when the journalists managed to intercept Belinda, who was accompanied by one of her representatives. “Hey, what do you have to say about all this that is happening to Nodal?” The reporter questioned. However, a cold, disinterested and distant silence was what he received in response. A clear sign of how uncomfortable and irritating this unfortunate situation has been for the artist.