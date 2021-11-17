So you can buy a PS5 or an Xbox Series X for 9,800 pesos in Amazon Mexico, Elektra and Walmart stores in El Buen Fin 2021

We already told you how to take advantage of HSBC promotion at El Buen Fin 2021 to get a good discount on an Xbox Series S and a Samsung-branded 65-inch 4k screen. If what you are looking for is a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, here we list them at what price they are.

As stated in the terms and conditions of the promotion, it is necessary to make a purchase of minimum 10,000 pesos and six or more months without interest in order to get a 30% bonus using digital credit card.

This can be applied directly in Amazon Mexico and in Walmart stores, while in other options like Elektra and Coppel we can do it when paying with PayPal. Remember that you first have to register on the bank’s site.

The normal price of these consoles is 13,999 pesos, so a 30% discount means that the price would drop to 9,799 pesos. Let us also remember that both El Buen Fin 2021 and El Fin Irresistible 2021 have other bank promotions that they can apply if they do not have HSBC.

It must be taken into account that the availability of both consoles may change constantly on these dates, so if you see it sold out, we recommend you see if you can buy it in one of the other stores or come back in a while to see if there are new units.

In the case of Coppel, the store way a higher price, being 15,699 pesos for the Xbox Series X and 15,999 pesos for the PlayStation 5, so the final price would be 10,989 and 11,199 pesos respectively.

