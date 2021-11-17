smart display with Alexa will arrive on December 28

By the end of September, Amazon revealed new devices he was working on, with bigger reflections on Astro, a home assistant robot. In addition to this, the Echo Show 15, a display with built-in Alexa.

Until that moment we only knew that it would have a price of 6,299 pesos, but we did not have an exit window. From today we can already carry out the presale of this model in Amazon Mexico and will be available from December 28.

Presale: Echo Show 15, 15.6 ”Full HD Smart Display to Keep the Family Organized with Alexa

The screen will feature free shipping for all users, and those who have an account with Amazon Prime, will be able to enjoy delivered on launch day depending on the city where they live. Also, let us remember that Amazon does not charge until you try to ship the product, so they can set aside the product without spending a single peso at the moment.

You can set aside the Echo Show 15 for the aforementioned 6,299 pesos, also packaged with the MFA adjustable base at 6,923 pesos. If you decide to buy the base later, it will cost 634 pesos individually and there will also be an extension for the 1.8 meter power cable for 270 pesos.

The Echo Show 15 is a display designed to have it mounted on the wall, where for example, we can use your new widgets and skills to show us recipes in the kitchen, or have it in our office as a homework organizer.

Have Full HD resolution, microphones and camera to make video calls and the new Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which allows this screen to even recognize the faces of different users.

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are on discount in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without prior notice.

Some of the links in this publication may belong to an affiliate program. None of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.