Singer Sophia Urista urinates on a fan’s face during a concert and the band apologizes

Festival goers Welcome rockville that was held last weekend in Daytona (Florida) They were stunned when the lead singer of the band Brass Against starred in images that have forced the group to apologize to its followers.

Vocalist Sophia Urista, from 36 years, was in the middle of the performance when he announced that he wanted to go to the toilet. Far from being a joke, the singer encouraged those present to enjoy the eschatological show. “I have to pee. And I can’t go to the bathroom. So we could also do a show,” he proposed before asking a man to come on stage. “Prepare my man with the can on his head, because we’re going to bring him on stage and I’m going to piss in this motherfucker’s mouth,” he said.

The young woman then placed herself on the man’s face and proceeded to urinate on his face. An unpleasant scene that not everyone enjoyed and that has been viralized on social networks.

The band Brass Against, of which Sophia Urista is a vocalist, has stated ignore what was going to happen on stage and has made an evening apology to his audience, which he thanked for “giving the size” in the show.

“We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away. That is not something the rest of us expected, and it is not something you will see at our shows again. Thank you for making the cut last night, Daytona,” they wrote on his Twitter account.