“She was a mysterious woman, and Kristen Stewart has that mystery”

Almost 25 years have passed since that August 31, 1997 in which the world woke up shocked by the news of the death of Lady Di. The Princess of Wales died in a car accident with her partner, and an icon that had defied the British monarchy disappeared. Diana spencer she was much more than the wife of Charles of England. It was a symbol. But a mysterious one. No one knew exactly who Lady Di was. Behind her sad gaze, a woman seemed to hide in whom the fragile coexisted with the courage of who dared to plant an institution as powerful as the Royal House.

Almost a quarter of a century later, the symbol is still intact or even stronger than ever, and fiction has once again focused on it as the protagonist of its stories. They have lost the fear that was established after that infamous biopic that he directed Oliver Hirschbiegel with Naomi watts as the protagonist. Has done it first The Crown, the excellent Netflix series that in its bravest season has placed the center on a young Diana who masterfully interpreted Emma corrin, a discovery.

Now comes the much more personal and risky look of the Chilean director Pablo Larráin. Repeat a formula similar to the one you did in Jackie, where Natalie Portman brought JFK’s widow to life in a chamber piece that reflected on power and mourning. On Spencer –What is this premiere? Friday, November 19 in theaters Spaniards- places Lady Di on a weekend with the royal family. A situation where his instability, his eating problems and his lack of freedom converge so that Larraín places his point of view in his feverish and sick mind.





But the director makes it clear that Jackie and Spencer have “things in common, but many that are different.” “Of course they are women who shaped our century, they are both fashion icons, they had a particular relationship with the media, and they were in the midst of powerful families with powerful husbands, but despite this they had their own personality and their own personality. identity. But I think Jackie was a film about mourning and memory, while Spencer deals with identity and motherhood, and it is also made in a different way ”, he tells EL ESPAÑOL.

It was the mystery of the icon that caught his attention to launch this film. “I think he is a very English character, but very universal, because we all had a perception of who he was,” says the director of The club, which explains that he remembers his mother’s fascination for Diana: “I was raised by a mother who was very interested in her, and I realized when I grew up that she was only one of millions, so I was curious to try to understand why that. And I have made this film, for which I have informed him a lot, I have researched a lot, and I am still not sure who it was. It was very mysterious and that is very interesting for the cinema ”.

I was raised by a mother who was very interested in her, and I realized as an adult that she was only one in millions, so I was curious to try to understand why.

That mystery also saw it in Kristen Stewart, who makes a great performance that has placed her as the big favorite for the Oscar for Best Actress this year. “I have wanted to work with her for a long time,” recalls Larraín, who admits that he was captivated when he saw her in Personal shopper, from Olivier Assayas. “Diana was someone very mysterious, and I think Kristen, on camera, has that, and I felt like she could show that mystery. It is a strange combination of mystery, magnetism and an inner world that she has and that suits the character very well. I am very happy that he accepted ”.

Acknowledge that you have seen The Crown, and considers it “a good series”, but believes that his film “is something very specific about her mind, or about how she perceives things. What we have done is show a few days of his life, and The Crown It is another of the many materials that will come about his life, I think there is even a musical on Netflix. And there are many books, countless interviews, there is a lot of material… ”. That is why they have focused more on her “conflict with her, with her family, with her husband, also with physical space, food, interactions… and most importantly, she has to deal with herself, and I think it is there where it was interesting to see their perspective ”.

Larraín with Stewart.

Frederic batier Diamond Films

A “friction” that makes Larraín’s staging flirt with terror. Sometimes Spencer looks like a ghost movie – sometimes literally – or a version of The glow with Diana in a castle instead of the Overlook Hotel: “Her condition can lead us to experience things that only happen in her mind and imagination, and sometimes the film can flirt with a sensitivity of psychological terror. It’s fun, because I’m a huge Kubrick fan, and The glow is very relevant to me, but it has not been a reference, whereas it has been, for other reasons, Barry Lindon ”.

It is curious that it was someone from Chile, a country without a monarchy, who has come to draw a perverse fairy tale in which they are the ghosts to escape from, but he believes that this was never a problem: “I live in a republic, but of course I care to try to understand the meaning of the royal family in history and tradition, and how it affects not only society, but Diana, and in that I may be an outsider, but my main her concern was, and I think she is a universal icon, someone who created an empathy for years for many reasons, and I wanted to capture that ”.

