She could not afford to pay for her baby’s food, she opened an account at OnlyFans and is now a millionaire | Chronicle

A woman and her husband were happy with the arrival of their baby into the world, but they also knew that it implied a series of expenses that everyone knows, with which his concern was increasing each time the child grew, however, the mother began to upload adult content to OnlyFans and today became a millionaire.

Karmen Karma (30) is married to Alex, who worked in the Navy and when they both welcomed their daughter Vienna in the state of California, problems began to get food, so they had to turn to a government plan for help.

“We counted every penny, I had enough to eat, but obviously with a newborn baby and breastfeeding I needed another type of more nutritious and expensive food”, Karmen explained who added that “To top it off, I felt like I was always hungry.”

It should be noted that the woman had worked as an adult actress From the age of 21 to 25 and after financial problems, she began to consider going back to work in the sex industry with her husband. Mirror.

Karmen at the time of being pregnant (Instagram).



But with a young daughter and because of her knowledge of the activity, she was worried from what people would think of her. Anyway, he did a few occasional shots to generate some income but he didn’t want the situation to impact his mental health.

“I no longer liked being on the sets, away from my baby. Of course I have nothing against working in adult films, but in my case I felt that it was a past stage. I got depressed every time I had to film one scene”,said the model.

Covid: film industry underground

But as if it needed a trigger to end pornography, the pandemic of Covid It hit the movie industry hard and, in fact, she was relieved.

Beyond the feeling of relief when due to a health issue I could no longer make adult films, the financial concerns did not disappear. And that’s when Karmen set his sights on OnlyFans, a platform that he saw with better eyes, since it was ideal to power “Work from home”.

“I started working online and soon I was making more money than I ever had in the sex industry,” counted and revealed: “As much as it is about posting sexy content, it is a lot about interacting with my followers – that’s where I get most of my money.”

The moment of numbers has arrived, capable of shaking anyone. “I can earn $ 300 per sexting session with one man, which can easily turn into $ 160,000 a month,” precise.

Karmen Karma: thousands of followers

Karmen, who also shares erotic snapshots with her close to 50 thousand followers on Instagram, now he pockets US $ 2 million a year posting photos and chatting with people online.

Finding the money-generating plant on the adult platform didn’t stop Karmen and Alex from enlarging the family: five months ago they were parents again of a girl.

With the proceeds he can already pay for college for his two daughters (Instagram).



“I have already paid the university funds of my two daughters, they both have savings accounts in which I put everything”, she says proudly as she takes a deep breath, knowing that her pigeons shouldn’t worry about money, but maybe they question their mother’s work.

“I do not worry that they are doctors or lawyers, they can be whatever they want to be. However, I would like them to be their own bosses, entrepreneurs”, sums up with experience in the field.