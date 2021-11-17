Shantae and the Seven Sirens confirms free content: Spectacular Superstar – Nintenderos

It seems that a new update is already on the way to this game of Nintendo switch. This is a patch that the developers have officially confirmed on the console recently for Shantae and the Seven Sirens.

Specific, this version of the game that is launched coming soon includes Spectacular Superstar bonus content starting November 30. You can check the list of news just below:

Ultimate Mode: A more challenging “Director’s Cut” featuring Shantae’s classic difficulty, with rebalanced item spawning and magic consumption, as well as more intense boss fights and a new dialogue with the mermaids before each battle.

Full Cover Mode – Ultimate mode with an interesting twist. You start with the 50 Monster Cards to customize Shantae’s abilities to your liking.

Rule Breaker Mode – Ultimate mode with no limits. You can equip up to 50 Monster Cards at a time for maximum power.

Beginner Mode – Ultimate Simplified Mode. This easy mode makes it impossible to lose! Perfect for newcomers or those who just want to explore the world and enjoy history.

