Sensory stimulation shows promise against Alzheimer’s disease

Experimental research has shown that only the 40 Hz frequency causes the desired brain wave activity.

The researchers are planning a larger multicenter phase 3 clinical trial to begin next year.

A device A physician who provides auditory and visual stimulation that evokes a particular brain wave pattern is an encouraging non-drug option for treating the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, according to study.

“We show that Stimulation daily sensory gamma is safe and well tolerated, with beneficial effects on cognitive and functional abilities and a reduction significant brain atrophy“Said Mihaly Hajos, chief scientific officer at Cognito Therapeutics and an adjunct professor at Yale University School of Medicine.

The device has already received the Breakthrough designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

These findings were presented at the Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials conference.

Previous research has shown a bidirectional relationship between the disease pathology of Alzheimer’s and neuronal activity abnormal.

This suggests that said neural activity Abnormality, including aberrant oscillations, is a promising target for Alzheimer’s treatment.

The study included 53 mostly white patients in their 70s with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s. Of these participants, 33 were randomly assigned to receive active stimulation and the other 20 received sham stimulation.

The active device offers a combination of auditory and visual stimulations at a frequency of 40 Hertz that causes gamma oscillation in the brain.

According to one of the researchers, using just stimulation visual or only auditory stimulation does not reach the brain as completely to create activity oscillatory required.

Furthermore, experimental research has shown that only the 40 Hz frequency causes activity desired brain wave.

In the study, the researchers configured the device to deliver Stimulation. After that, patients took the device home and administered it every hour every day, at the same time of day, for 6 months.

From more than 30,000 hours of treatment sessions, the researchers determined that the treatment had an excellent safety profile, with adverse events similar in the two groups.

Furthermore, data from a subset of the participants showed that those in the active treatment group had improved sleep quality in terms of shorter periods of nighttime activity.

Source consulted here.