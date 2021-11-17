Senate asks Health sector to guarantee supply of medicine

MEXICO CITY, November 11, 2021.- In a session this Thursday, the Plenary of the Senate of the Republic approved an exhortation to various institutions to guarantee the supply of medicines at all levels of care of their medical units, as well as the timely and quality access to medical treatment for all its users.

The opinion of the Health Commission, of the proposal with a point of agreement on the supply of medicines, requests the Ministry of Health (Ssa), the state Health secretariats, the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi), to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) and other social security institutions so that, within the scope of their attributions and responsibilities, to guarantee the supply of medicines.

The same document respectfully exhorts the Ssa, Insabi and the state health secretariats to inform in a timely manner the strategy they have implemented to meet the demands for the supply of medicines to patients with childhood cancer.

On the platform, PT Cora Senator Cecilia Pinedo Alonso admitted that, given the health emergency that is being experienced, many resources and medical personnel have been diverted to support the response to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Due to the above, there have been significant interruptions in the provision of immunization services in many parts of the country, since in some cases, the clinics have presented problems of logistics and supply of medicines, including vaccines.

Faced with this delicate situation, he said that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sued the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer and the head of Insabi, Juan Ferrer, to solve, without any excuse, the problem of drug shortages in the country.

The PRI Manuel Añorve Baños applauded that the federal Executive has called the attention of the director of Insabi and the Secretary of Health, considering that, practically, there have already been two years of shortages.

The tricolor senator declared: “we, neither the patients nor their families want more excuses from the health sector officials.”

For this reason, he criticized the expressions of Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell regarding the shortage of medicines, and reiterated that it is time to say again that a commitment is already required to guarantee supply, “because that was promised and promised and it is a obligation of the Federal Public Administration ”.

In her speech on the platform, PAN Senator Martha Cecilia Márquez Alvarado criticized: “Senators who are fanatical of the President, the President has already recognized the shortage, he has already given them permission, and we can start working well from the Health Commission.”

The PAN ordered to summon the parents of children with cancer, to open the doors of the Senate; “Let’s cite the pharmaceutical companies, yes, the ones they call corrupt, let’s cite them, because they are the same ones from which they are buying the medicine, let’s not do it,” he insisted on urgently starting work to prevent shortages in Mexico .

The Senator of Movimiento Ciudadano Juan Zepeda supported the point of agreement on behalf of his parliamentary group in order to address the causes that have led parents of children with cancer to be camping there at the international airport terminal to be listened to.

And it is not only the only sector, he denounced, “there are people who suffer from AIDS who do not have enough and timely antiretrovirals for treatment or people who require chemotherapy and a whole list of drugs that are missing in the different dependencies of our National Health System ”.

The PRI member Sylvana Beltrones Sánchez said “hopefully” that the words and strong demands of the President of the Republic will translate into very prompt results in order to guarantee true access to health that all Mexicans deserve.