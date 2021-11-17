Selena Gómez reappears very changed in New York and some fans ask her what has been done in …

A little less than six months ago, Selena Gómez had released a change of look, to join the list of blondes in Hollywood. The artist seemed very happy with her new platinum blonde with dark roots, which she celebrated as part of a “new personality.” But now Selena has returned to the natural dark brown for the fall season, and also took the opportunity to get a bob cut that outlines her face and makes her look beautiful.

The former Disney girl published on her social networks the photographs of her visit to the Sephora store in New York, to promote her new collection of ‘Rare Beauty’, where she wore short dark hair, radically different from the platinum blonde with which we had become used to seeing her.

Selena Gómez arrived with her new look, with a knitted dress with sailor stripes full of cut-outs and gold buttons, signed by Balmain. The garment was one of many that could be seen on the catwalk in a parade held at Charles de Gaulle airport, around an Air France plane, last March.

The paraded bob cut is one of the most requested haircuts for being versatile, practical and comfortable. In addition, it adapts to almost all types of face. Although in its original version, the bob reaches the chin and has very defined contours, stylists have managed to make variations that adapt to all types of hair and faces.

Selena Gomez kept a long blonde hair and in the summer she made several changes and cuts. She cut the ends below the shoulders, then turned into a copper blonde and now she has decided to darken her hair and cut it into a bob that looks great on her. This has been confirmed by his followers on TikTok with comments such as: “I loved the change of look”, “Short hair looks great”, “The hair, you look like a goddess”, among thousands of other compliments that are read in the social network.

The young singer, actress and businesswoman arrived at the famous Sephora store in New York combining her short hair with high square-toed boots, her dress with a two-color striped print, which sets the trend for oversize, comfortable and elegant at the same time.

Selena Gomez debuted her new look with the unveiling of her new ‘Rare Beauty’ makeup line at Sephora. The actress’s beauty company, founded 10 years ago, now has a makeup line that aims at natural beauty, “to feel good about yourself” as the artist has said.

One of their most recent products is ‘Perfect Stokes’, a mascara suitable for all types of eyelashes. It has vegan ingredients, it is not very liquid or very thick, with an ultra black texture, easy to apply and waterproof. It has a brush that wraps and lengthens the lashes with volume and firmness. It is one of Selena Gomez’s best kept secrets, which she has now made available to her clients, and which has been sold out in the first days of sale. A launch as successful as that new mane. which looks great on him.