Selena Gómez gets several piercings on her fingernails

Selena Gomez is a tattoo lover. He has more than 15 minimalist tattoos on his body, with religious symbols in tribute to his Christian faith, but he is also a lover of piercings, not only on his body, but also on his nails!

The interpreter of ‘Lose you to love me’ decided to give her hands a change and opted for an intense red in a matte finish, oval-shaped with a piercing in the form of tiny hoops pierced on the tips of the little fingers, index and fingers. cancel. Plus, she added a metallic semicircle and matching button on each ring finger for an extra touch of glamor.

The nails pierced with matte red were used by Selena Gómez, for the cover of Allure magazine last year, in which she paid tribute with her outfits, makeup and hairstyle to the Mexican Frida Kahlo. Hence the inspiration for a passion red pierced manicure.

Pierced nails were all the rage in the 90s, and then they resurfaced in 2017 at the hands of Kim Kardashian, who set the trend when she appeared with long, metallic gray nails, with gold piercings on each one. of them. “Khloé would be very proud of me right now. Do you see this?

Manicurist Tom Bachik, in charge of creating amazing designs on the nails of the stars, one of them Selena Gómez, has been inspired by one-color nails, bright colors, glitter, more daring designs such as jewel manicures with rhinestones or the famous French manicure but with jewelry, through more classic tones and colors, ranging from red, burgundy or black, to make the 29-year-old singer’s hands shine.

Selena Gomez just changed her look again, when she went from platinum blonde to dark brown again, with a fabulous bob cut that drove her followers crazy. But the artist, in the last quarter, has changed her look at least four times, first with a super mane, then a cut below the men, then darkened to copper blonde and finally to dark brown. She always seeks to refresh her image, stay ahead of the curve and of course, her nails cannot be left out.

Defender of body positive, the owner of ‘Rare Beauty’ has established herself as a benchmark for fashion and style. In her line of beauty products, Selena Gómez takes inclusion as a priority, that is why they are made for all skin types and were “carefully formulated and thoroughly tested” by the singer.

Without a doubt, the singer and businesswoman has earned a place as a reference in fashion. Although the trend of pierced nails may seem painful, it really only consists of making a small hole in the nail, to incorporate the preferred rings or piercing, giving it a very original finish.. After remembering the beautiful hands of Selena Gomez on the cover of Allure. It would be no surprise if nailpiercing returns for the winter season.