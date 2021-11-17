Selena Gomez and Chris Evans, could they have started a relationship?

Rumors of the possible relationship between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are getting older. Since the singer’s fans will suspect her closeness after a follow from actor to Selena on Instagram, it seems that the evidence is growing.

Secondly, in October they were seen leaving the same studio in Los Angeles, and despite the fact that they were separated, there were many indications that they had spent time together. However, it has been a Tik Tok published by Taylor Swift the one that has raised all kinds of suspicions.

@taylorswift OH NO @selenagomez #snl #swifttok ♬ Oh no my bestie is a bad b – Luke Franchina

In the video, that has more than 70 million views, We can see the reunion between the two North American divas. But there is a detail that has caught the attention of Gomez’s followers; a sweater worn by the author of ‘Slow Down’, which reminds the garment that featured Evans’ character in ‘Back Daggers’.

At the time, The garment went viral for showing that Chris Evans fits all kinds of clothes, even the most casuals. In an interview, Captain America claimed to loathe the sweater but admit that he had kept a very similar replica for him.

Well, in the famous video posted by Swift, we can see Selena with a sweater very similar to the one mentioned above. In this way, this test would be added to one more of all those that relate to the two North American stars. Although neither of them has spoken, fans fantasize about seeing them together.

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans sharing clothes 🥰🥰💖 pic.twitter.com/iPOcLfxfHS – sel (@_sgomezaddicted) November 14, 2021

So much so, that some even They have come to claim to have seen the figure of the actress in several Instagram stories of Captain America. Stories that given the controversy caused, ended up erasing. Whether the rumors are true or not, the clear thing is that the fandom of both is looking forward to seeing you together.