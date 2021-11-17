Science fiction movies that are close to reality | Famous

Science fiction gives story-makers the opportunity to shape reality and present scenarios that only seem possible in movies.
However, there are some tapes that managed to recreate precise scientific situations, exemplify theories, or even predict technology before it was used in the real world.
‘Her’ by Spike Jonze and starring Joaquin Phoenix is not only accurate because of the way in which artificial intelligences have become relevant to the daily lives of technology users, but because of the romance it recounts.
There are real cases of people marrying robots or smart operating systems as the 2021 movie showed.
Humans still haven’t made it to Mars like Matt Damon’s character in ‘The Martian’; However, the film closely portrays the conditions of the red planet and what a person’s survival would be like in that place.
There is already a real plan to develop an artificial habitat for astronauts to live on Mars and growing potatoes from human excrement is viable in real life. Furthermore, the return of the spacecraft to Earth is based on a scientific approach that was used with the Vogaer probe in 1977.
2001: A Space Odyssey
Co-writer Arthur C. Clark investigated the details of space travel that was known in the 1960s to transfer them to the Stanley Kubrick film. Some processes are still in effect today.
The film is approved by the scientific community for showing the space environment, the silence or the food of the astronauts as they really are. In addition, the story had an approach to artificial intelligence operating systems when the technology did not exist at that time.
Starring Tom Cruise, ‘Minority Report’ depicts a world set in 2054 in which vigilantes use a predictive crime system to determine them before they happen.
Steven Spielberg’s film showed technology that was developed years later such as retinal scanners, real-time location tracking or computer imaging. There is also a crime predictive system that is in the testing phase.
‘Gattaca’ showed a futuristic society that used gene editing in embryos to create a “master race”.
Current gene editing experiments are focused on curing diseases; however, there are also projects in which physical characteristics such as eye color or hair type can be changed.
‘Contact’ was written by Robert Zemeckis, director of ‘Back to the Future’, along with Carl Sagan, which features a scientist trying to contact aliens using radio waves and language translation based on mathematical equations.
Humans have yet to come into contact with intelligent extraterrestrial life, but the scientific community approved the film for showing the closest way it could happen.
‘Blade Runner’ proposes a society made up of “replicants”, beings identical to humans created from bioengineering, infiltrated among humans.
This is a situation that has not occurred in real life; However, science and environmental experts agree that global warming and pollution could turn Earth into a scenario similar to the one shown in the film.
“Insterstellar” by director Christopher Nolan shows wormholes, time travel and elements of the theory of relativity that have not been achieved in practice, but are possible according to scientific theories.
Nolan wrote the film on the advice of Kip Thorne, a professor of theoretical physics at Caltech, to give the story scientific precision. The tape has even been used in college classrooms for the faithful adaptation of physical theories.
‘Armageddon’ is a film criticized for the dramatized and imprecise way of showing astronauts on a risky mission to stop an asteroid approaching Earth, placing explosives on it to avoid its collision.
In 2021, a team of scientists from Johns Hopkins University published a paper in which, theoretically, the idea of blowing up an asteroid before its impact with Earth is plausible to keep the planet safe.
According to calculations, despite the closeness, exploding the space body would prevent 99% of its mass from crashing to Earth.