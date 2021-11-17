Saúl Canelo Álvarez’s next fight: what he is looking for with Ilunga Makabu

Editorial Mediotiempo

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, via his coach Eddy reynoso, asked the World Boxing Council for the possibility of contesting for the cruiserweight title held by the Congolese Ilunga Makabu, request that was accepted by the directors of the organization and that surprised by the great jump that means of weight.

What will Canelo’s next fight be?

In the midst of a dance of names including David Benavidez, Jermall charlo, Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, Reynoso appeared this Tuesday at the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council to publicize his intention to contend with the African with the following words.

“As a representative of Canelo I am here to raise my voice and ask the World Boxing Council for the next fight and look for the cruiser champion, Ilunga Makabu, to give us the opportunity to look for the fight with the champion, after we unified the 168-pound titles. “

What was said was analyzed by the collegiate, who they ended up accepting the challenge, with the intention that it be in May, as the strategist himself advanced.

“The Board of Governors of the World Boxing Council voted unanimously to approve Saúl Canelo Álvarez to fight for the WBC cruiserweight title, in May or June 2022 ″, the boxing body clarified in a statement.

How much does Saúl Álvarez weigh?

Although Eddy Reynoso himself had pointed out that Canelo Álvarez feels comfortable at 168 pounds and he had also pointed out the possibility of boarding the cruise ships, although in the end it was a message between the lines that was confirmed with his announcement this afternoon.

The Guadalajara boxer He will have to gain about 10 kilograms to be able to face the fight against Makabu, who is 34 years old and has a record of 30 fights contested, of which he won in 28 with 25 knockouts, in addition to two losses.