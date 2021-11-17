Sales comparison with other JRPGs reveals the success of Shin Megami Tensei V – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting compilation of one of the most outstanding games of the moment among users who often play Nintendo Switch. This has been published a few minutes ago and focuses again on Shin Megami Tensei V.

Today the information focuses on a comparison in physical sales obtained in the United Kingdom between this and other JRPGs. You have it below:

Achieved 60% more sales at launch than Bravely Default 2

43% more than Monster Hunter Stories 2

23% more than Tales of Arise

We remind you of the premise of the game:

In Shin Megami Tensei V, the new installment of the acclaimed role-playing game series Shin Megami Tensei, you play a high school student who must use his new powers to fight his way through a desert infested with demons, which he will face thanks to a system of orders. Demons are opponents of arms to take, but some can become your allies and fight by your side if you recruit them through negotiations. What will fate bring you in this dying world?

