Sadness, these games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in a few days

On November 30, all these games will be released from Xbox Game Pass, so now is the time to remind you that there are only a few days left to take advantage of your special discount on these games for all subscribers to the service. We remind you that you have a 20% discount in all the games of the service if you buy them while they are active, even if you only have two weeks left to take advantage of your offer.

At this point, it is almost impossible for someone to be unaware of what Xbox Game Pass offers and all the titles that you can enjoy for only € 9.99 per month. And it is that if the promise at first were 100 titles available, the number goes above 300 games, and that without counting those that are on PC or console only and vice versa. And twice a month it is time to notify the games that enter … and those that leave Xbox Game Pass.

These games are coming out of Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month

Call of the Sea – Cloud, Xbox and PC FIFA 19 – Xbox and PC Football Manager 2021 – PC Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition – Xbox & PC Haven – Cloud, Xbox and PC Hello Neighbor: Cloud, Xbox and PC Morkredd: Cloud, Xbox and PC Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action – PC

And the December 8 Destiny 2: Beyond the Light is also going out of service.