Run! These 9 games have little time left on Xbox Game Pass

If you are an Xbox Game Pass user, you surely play several titles at the same time in order to get the most out of your subscription. If this is your case, there is something important that you should know: 9 more titles will come out of the platform very soon.

Xbox confirmed that 8 of them will be unavailable just at the end of November. On the other hand, the first game that will come out of Xbox Game Pass in early December has already been confirmed. On the other hand, it was announced that 17 more titles can now be enjoyed with touch controls on mobile devices.

These games have their days counted on Xbox Game Pass

Several sports games will be discontinued at the end of the month. The good news is that these are past installments of well-known sagas and there is a way to play the most recent titles from Xbox Game Pass.

So in a few days you will have to say goodbye to FIFA 19 and Football Manager 2021 in its version for consoles and PC. Featured indies will also be discontinued, so you have little time to finish Call of the sea, Haven, Hello neighbor and VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action.

It is important that you take note for December, because at the beginning of the month Xbox Game Pass will stop offering access to Destiny 2: Beyond Light. Below is the list of games with their respective dates:

November 30:

Call of the sea (consoles, PC and cloud)

FIFA 19 (consoles and PC)

Football Manager 2021 (Pc)

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (consoles and cloud)

Haven (consoles, PC and cloud)

Hello neighbor (consoles, PC and cloud)

Morkredd (consoles, PC and cloud)

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (Pc)

December 8:

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (consoles and cloud)

More Xbox Game Pass games get touch controls

If you are a fan of cloud gaming and have an Ultimate subscription, you will be happy to know that starting today you will be able to enjoy more games with touch controls from a mobile device. Xbox enabled this option in 17 more titles.

Among them stands out Yakuza 5 Remastered, Frostpunk, Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition, The Procession to Calvary, Aragami 2 and more. Below is the full list:

Aragami 2

The Artful Escape

Dandy ace

Echo Generation

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition

Frostpunk

The Good Life

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Might Goose

Moonglow bay

Phoenix point

The Procession to Calvary

Skatebird

Superliminal

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Yakuza 5 Remastered

