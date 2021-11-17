Ruined King, the League of Legends RPG, is now available

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Riot Games just surprised everyone by releasing Ruined king, the new RPG of League of Legends, for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

The game will tell the adventure of a team of champions who will explore the dangerous region of Bilgewater, and will sail towards the Shadow Isles to discover the secrets of the Black Mist.

Ruined king is the first Riot Forge title to offer an in-depth look at the universe of League of Legends. As seen in the trailer below, the game system will have 2 pillars: a Diablo-like exploration mode, and another tactical battle mode. “In this fast-paced turn-based RPG, you can set up your team and control a diverse cast of champions,” commented the company.

It’s time to save Bilgewater, Captain. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story from @AirshipSyn is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Playstation, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games. Set sail and #RiseAgainstRuin ☠️ https://t.co/VjX3z5VpHv pic.twitter.com/zkODcGd2vP – Riot Forge (@RiotForge) November 16, 2021

Unlike other titles published by Riot, Ruined king It is not free-to-play: its basic version can be purchased for $ 30 USD, but the good news is that the version for PS4 and Xbox One also includes the version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

There is also a collectible version, but sadly it is not available in Latin America.

The development of this game was carried out by Airship Syndicate, the studio that created Battle chasers and Darksiders Genesis, but this is probably his most ambitious project to date. To know more about it, follow this link.