Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, Riot Forge RPG Now Available

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is an RPG based on the world of MOBA from Riot Games developed by Airship Syndicate which was announced almost two years ago and from which we knew practically nothing since the end of 2020.

The game was announced for the beginning of this 2021, although it was soon confirmed that it would take a little longer to come out and Just a few days ago they surprised us by unveiling Hextech Mayhem and its departure for this November 16, but without a trace of Ruined King.

However, at this afternoon’s Riot Forge Showcase they not only showed us the game again, but they gave a release date that was a real surprise.: is available right now.

It is also available on a wide variety of platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC (both on Steam and on GOG and Epic Games Store). Although they are already compatible with the versions old-gen, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S will soon receive their native version.

The Standard version is available in the stores of the mentioned systems at a cost of € 29.99. As has been customary in this first year of the next-gen, the Players who buy the PS4 and Xbox One can upgrade it to the new generation for free, although there is no date set for them or information on whether there will be cross-save.





It also has two more expensive versions. The Deluxe It is worth 39.99 and includes Ruin skins for each character, a starter pack that gives experience upgrades and gold and other items. It has, like all the others, a casting bonus: the Manamune sword for Yasuo.





The collector, meanwhile, is a physical version whose cost is much higher: $ 129.99. In addition to all of the above, it includes a book of illustrations, an exclusive sketch, a vinyl of the soundtrack, a cloth map of Bilgewater, a notebook with a pen, and a Mug of Bilgewater..

