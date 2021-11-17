Robert Downey Jr was the biggest risk Marvel took

Who has adapted to follow the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is already sure that the actor Roberto Downey Jr. is Tony Stark. Iconic in the role he assumed in 2008, the professional was for many years one of the symbols of the company’s heroes. Now the head of the study Kevin Feige, revealed that choosing the actor to play Iron Man was the biggest risk the company took.

After 13 years, Feige still sees the selection of Robert Downey Jr. as the main daring of Marvel Studios. The task of starring the actor in the Jon Favreau-directed film was difficult. ‘Iron Man’ marked the beginning of Marvel movies funded by the company itself, so they had full creative control over the projects.

Until then, comic book heroes were brought to the screen by Fox and Sony, for example, who made X-Men and Spider-Man movies, respectively. And when Marvel began studying starting with Iron Man, criticism soon arose as he was considered a B character in the company’s comics.

So Marvel turned to Jon Favreau, known as a freelance director at the time, and Robert Downey Jr. to be the star. The actor was even rebuilding his career after an arduous fight against drug use, which led to his arrest.

Robert Downey Jr has played Iron Man in ten Marvel movies. Image: Marvel / Playback

“I was lucky enough to be involved in the first Spider-Man movies and the X-Men movies. But we wanted to make an Iron Man movie. And I think, even so, the biggest risk, which seems scandalous to say now, was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important risk in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. . Without Robert, we wouldn’t be sitting here today. I really believe in that, ”commented Kevin Feige, in an interview with CinemaBlend.

The movie turned out to be one of the most celebrated in the comic book hero adaptation, and Robert Downey Jr.’s performance proved he was perfect for the role. “Everyone knew he was an incredible actor. But he was not an action star. And we quickly realized that the risk, I said before, was not climbing it. And Jon Favreau really had that vision for that movie and for Robert in that role. I think that decision and the success of that decision gave us more risks and more options, ”concluded Feige.

