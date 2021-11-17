Robert Downey Jr: This is the movie that introduced the actor and it’s a long way from Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. has consolidated as one of the highest paid actors in recent years, this specifically since he caused an international sensation with his paper from Tony Stark in “Iron Man”, because this character within the Marvel cinematographic world is not conceived without the actor born in New York.

Even though his acting inside of the character from “Iron Man” has been praised By critics and applauded around the world, the truth is that Robert has a career that encompasses many more characters and films that have nothing to do with superheroes.

In this sense, it is worth remembering that Robert Downey Jr.’s career is extensive, and that he started from a very short age, away from the stars and the big movie titles in Hollywood.

His beginnings in the cinema

The imminent success would come in the 70s, when he began to walk in the world of the performance with the movie “Pound”, which was directed by his own father, when the young actor was barely I had seven years.

Even though his father instilled in him the love For the cinema, the truth is that it also affected his life years later, as his father had severe problems with drugs.

However, a decade later and with 17 years old, Robert Downey Jr. decided to leave his studies and work fully on his acting career, thanks to his effort, in 1983 he received his first chance in a Hollywood movie, this with the tape “Baby It’s You.”

The movie that catapulted him to success

However, one of his early successes I arrive in 1992, when the actor was selected to play Charles Chaplin in a feature film that launched him to the peak of his career and took him to the prelude to the Oscar, because this tape would become the catapult that brought Robert before the eyes of the world inside the cinema.

However after the fame, the actor put his career at risk in the late 90s, this because he had various problems with the justice and the narcotics.

Although it was believed that the race of Downey Jr. was done, in 2006 a surprise would come to the life of the actor, this because it was invited to do casting to give life to Tony Stark.

The rest of the story is known This is because Robert Downey Jr. became an icon within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so that he even became one of the actors highest paid in the world of Marvel and Hollywood movies.