Ringtones for WhatsApp: this is how it can sound like MSN Messenger

Whether in fashion, video games, movies or television series, everything that carries a sensation retro or vintage It is widely accepted by the generation that until not long ago were teenagers and are now parents. Well, to this trend of recovering the old are added social networks because we have you the trick to make WhatsApp sound like the old MSN Messenger.

That messaging system marked a whole generation at the beginning of this century, we could say that it was the first social network in which you could communicate via text with a list of contacts whose emails used to belong to the Hotmail domain. Something that is particularly remembered of MSN Messenger is the hum and sound What did I do when a message came to you and now you can recreate it on WhatsApp.

What was MSN Messenger?

Maybe you are too young to know, but MSN Messenger was launched in 1999 as the first messaging app of its kind and it was a real phenomenon. It was used on a PC -because there were no smartphones- and you could spend hours sitting in front of the screen having simple conversations, since in the beginning there was only text and some emojis.

As time passed, they were added to the Messenger new functions such as sounds, emoticons, buzzes and the option to customize the windows of each chat by changing backgrounds and fonts.

This program could be considered the “father” of applications like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and even social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, since it founded the foundations for the communication and distribution of content in real time, but by 2013 it disappeared due to strong competition.

WhatsApp Trick: How to Install MSN Messenger Ringtone

Search the internet for the sound under the name “Tucutín from MSN Messenger”. Download this ringtone in MP3 format and store in the cell phone where you want to apply it. Since you downloaded it, open WhatsApp and click on Setting (symbol with three dots in the upper right corner). Select the section Settings and then click Notifications. You must choose the option Notification Tone, which will display a list of sounds available on your phone. Here you must select the audio “Tucutín” that you downloaded in the first step, save the changes and that’s it.

If you followed this process to the letter you can enjoy the old tone of MSN Messenger on WhatsApp when you get a notification, so you have that vintage vibe and remember good times.