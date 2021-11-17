Rihanna’s new unisex fragrance – El Financiero

Fenty Beauty, the American singer’s beauty brand Rihanna, will launch its first perfume this month.

Fenty Parfum, name of the fragrance, is raw, sensual, spicy and sweet at the same time, according to the company itself.

Creating this perfume “was almost like capture my essence in a bottle, between me and the experts, “said Rihanna herself.

Some of the ingredients They are mandarin orange, patchouli, hints of absolute Bulgarian rose, geranium, and more. But the secret is in the magnolia, the element that elevated the fragrance, according to the interpreter of ‘Love on the brain’.

“In my mind, a woman should smell powerful, confident and sexy. And what does that smell like? She smells like anything that makes her feel that way. Any scent that connects her with the memory or feeling of empowerment, confidence and sensuality, ”said Rihanna.

Fenty Parfum is housed in a transparent brown bottle. And it has been promoted as a unisex fragrance, no gender.

Although the fragrance will be officially launched until August 10, you can get a free sample with the purchase of more than 40 dollars on the Fenty Beauty page.

The 2.5-ounce bottle of perfume will cost $ 120.