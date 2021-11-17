Rihanna is officially a billionaire

When Robyn Fenty, known to the world as Rihanna, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, she sought to create a cosmetics company that would make “women everywhere (feel) included.” A perhaps unintended consequence: The beauty line has helped her enter one of the most exclusive ranks in the world: that of billionaires.

Rihanna is now worth $ 1.7 billion, estimates Forbes, making her the richest female singer in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female artist. But it is not her music that has made her so rich. Most of his fortune (an estimated $ 1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes You can now confirm that you own 50%. Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $ 270 million, and her earnings from her chart-topping career as a musician and actress.

While Barbados-born Rihanna isn’t the only celebrity to leverage her social media presence (she has 101 million followers on Instagram and 102.5 million on Twitter) to build a beauty brand, she is the most successful beauty entrepreneur in the world. do it. Fenty Beauty, which is a 50-50 joint venture with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (led by Bernard Arnault, the second richest person in the world), was launched in 2017 with the goal of inclusion. Their products come in a wide range of colors (foundation is offered in 50 shades, including the darker shades that are harder for women of color to find) and are modeled in their advertising by an equally diverse group of people.

Available online and in Sephora stores, which are also owned by LVMH, the products were an instant hit. By 2018, its first full calendar year, the line was generating more than $ 550 million in annual revenue, according to LVMH, outperforming other celebrity-founded brands like Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty, and the Honest Co. by Jessica Alba.

“Many women felt that there were no lines to suit their skin tone. It was light, medium, medium dark, dark, “says Shannon Coyne, co-founder of consumer products consultancy Bluestock Advisors. “We all know that this is not the case. It was one of the first brands that came out and said: I want to talk to all these different people.

While cosmetics sales slowed during the pandemic, beauty companies are worth as much as ever. Shares of larger beauty conglomerates like Estée Lauder and L’Oréal have rebounded, hitting all-time highs and trading at an impressive 7.5 (or more) times annual revenue. Meanwhile, independent brands like Beautycounter and Charlotte Tilbury signed deals with investment firms earlier this year for valuations in the billions of dollars.

That’s good news for Rihanna. Thanks to the impressive multiples that beauty companies trade at, Fenty Beauty is worth a conservative $ 2.8 billion, estimates Forbes. And all signs point to the company continuing to grow. In its 2020 annual report, LVMH said that Fenty Skin, which launched last year, had a “very promising start” and “created an unprecedented buzz”, and that Fenty Beauty “maintained its appeal as a leading makeup brand.” .

Fenty Beauty isn’t Rihanna’s only billion dollar brand. In February, her Savage x Fenty lingerie line raised $ 115 million in funding with a valuation of $ 1 billion. The company, which launched in 2018 as a joint venture with TechStyle Fashion Group, has top-line investors such as Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners and private equity firm L. Catterton (in which Bernard Arnault is an investor) as shareholders.

Rihanna maintains a 30% ownership stake, estimates Forbes. The latest round of financing will reportedly be used for customer acquisition and retail expansion.

Not that everything Rihanna touches turns to gold. In February, LVMH and Rihanna confirmed in a statement to Forbes that they had closed their other company, a high-end fashion and accessories house also called Fenty. Launched in 2019, Fenty sought to extend Rihanna’s brand of inclusion and offer styles in a variety of sizes. But like many luxury fashion brands, the high-priced line suffered during the pandemic, launching its latest collection in November 2020.

The only complaint some fans may have about her career as a fashion and beauty mogul? It keeps her busy. The singer, who used to release an album almost every year, hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Anti.

From a financial perspective, that may be okay: “She is building a brand outside of herself. It’s not just about Rihanna, ”says consultant Coyne. “Even if you don’t like his music, he has created a royal style in the fashion and beauty space.”