Reese Witherspoon built her own empire in Hollywood

We all know Witherspoon’s acting skills, but few know that she is also a producer. She started working as a producer out of necessity, as interesting roles didn’t come to her, so she got them written for both herself and other women who were in her position.

Reese Witherspoon is only 1.56cm tall, but she never went unnoticed. Not just because of her fabulous hair or incredible beauty, but because of her acting and producing talents. These last two things have led her to position herself as one of the most important women in the show.

The actress said that she was attacked by a director when she was only 16 years old, an incident that was added to that of many other colleagues who revealed their experiences from the Harvey Weinstein scandal that uncovered the abuses that most of the women had suffered in the industry.

From there, she promised herself to increase the participation of women in her productions, so that something like what they and other of her colleagues said would not happen again. Something that was reflected in many of the series he produced for HBO where he brought together actresses like Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, among other stars.

The female-only series is considered a high-risk product, yet it still garnered 4 Golden Globes, 8 Emmys and many other awards, proving that Witherspoon did know how to work to reach the masses.

Something that he undoubtedly repeated with The Morning Show, the Apple TV series that he starred in and co-produced with Jennifer Aniston and Little Fires Everywhere, another production in which he worked with Kerry Washington, who was also in the executive production of the work.