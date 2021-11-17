RECADO FOR XAVI, DEST, SERGI ROBERTO AND MINGUEZA: Did Dani Alves return to FC Barcelona to start?

Many of us believe that Dani alves will contribute more off the pitch than as a regular starter after returning to FC Barcelona. Well, the iconic Brazilian winger disagrees.

In his presentation press conference, the most winning player in history assured that he was not born to be second. He is 38 years old, yes, but his idea is to fight and compete for a place in Xavi Hernández’s starting XI.

He does not come on vacation, he does not come as a field assistant.

He wants to fight for a position and increase internal competition.

DANI ALVES WANTS TO BE A HOLDER AT FC BARCELONA

“I was never born to be second, I have always wanted to be first (…) I come to fight, I come to fight. I don’t come here to spend time, to live in Barcelona. I come here to play, I come here to fight for a position, the right to play ”.

“It is not because I made history here at this club, it is not because I have a very good relationship with the coach, with the president, with the club. I believe that with my work I will be able to do everything I have done: fight and try to contribute from within. From the outside I can contribute, but I first inside. First, inside. Then out. That is the objective that I have ”.

Undefeated data. Dani Alves played 391 games in his first stage as a FC Barcelona player. He disputed everything, he won everything. Legend.

Did you know…? At the moment, Sergiño Dest, Óscar Mingueza and Sergi Roberto are elements that choose to be the starting right-back of FC Barcelona. Dani can play and perform there, but lately he has also worked as an interior. Wildcard.